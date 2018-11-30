Jonny Bairstow smashes eight sixes in new T10 record score

Bairstow had a remarkable strike-rate of 350

England batsman Jonny Bairstow smashed the highest individual score in the T10 League with an unbeaten 84 from 24 balls for Kerala Knights in Sharjah.

The 29-year-old Yorkshireman hit eight sixes - with three in as many balls - as the defending champions beat Bengal Tigers with eight balls remaining.

He batted at number four in a team led by Eoin Morgan, who was out first ball.

The eight-team competition is in its second year, with round-robin matches before semi-finals and a final.

Only last week Bairstow returned from injury to score a century for England in the final Test in Sri Lanka and after helping his country to a 3-0 series whitewash, he flew to the UAE to switch from the longest to the shortest format.

The previous highest T10 League score was 74 made by Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad last week.

Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Chris Jordan and Liam Plunkett are among the other England players competing in the event.

Other captains include Shahid Afridi, Brendon McCullum, Darren Sammy, Shane Watson and Shoaib Malik, with West Indian Chris Gayle opening the batting for Bairstow's team.