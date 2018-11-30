Tom Lace: Derbyshire sign batsman on loan from Middlesex
-
- From the section Cricket
Derbyshire have signed batsman Tom Lace on loan from Middlesex for the 2019 county season.
The 20-year old will be available for all three formats, excluding any fixtures against Middlesex.
Lace made four appearances, including his first-class debut, on loan at Derbyshire in 2018, scoring 219 runs.
"Tom is a young lad with a good technique, giving us another option at the top of the order," said Dave Houghton, Derbyshire's head of cricket.