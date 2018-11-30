Matthew Parkinson: Lancashire leg-spinner extends Lancashire deal

Matthew Parkinson has taken 42 wickets in 16 first class matches

Lancashire leg-spinner Matthew Parkinson has signed a new contract to keep him at the county until the end of the 2021 season.

Parkinson, 22, took 25 wickets to help the Lightning reach T20 Blast Finals Day in 2018.

"It's a great feeling to secure my long-term future," he said.

"I'm determined to cement a regular spot in the Championship side in 2019 and to help Lancashire achieve promotion back into Division One."