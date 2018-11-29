Temba Bavuma: Northants sign South Africa batsman for part of 2019 season

Temba Bavuma has scored 12 first-class centuries

Northants have signed South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma for part of the 2019 county season.

The 28-year-old will join up with the second-tier side for eight County Championship matches between May and July.

He has scored 1,488 runs in 31 Test appearances for his country.

"Signing a player of his international stature underlines our ambitions. His Test experience will bring an added dimension," chief executive Ray Payne.

