Jofra Archer could play for England next year after ECB changes residency rules

Archer played for Sussex in the T20 Blast final where they lost to Worcestershire

Some overseas cricketers will be eligible to play for England after living in the country for three years under new rules coming in on 1 January.

The updated England and Wales Cricket Board rules mean, for example, that Sussex all-rounder Jofra Archer will be eligible to play for England next year.

Archer was born in Barbados but has an English father and a British passport.

Under the previous rules he would not have been eligible until the winter of 2022 after a seven-year residency.

That, since 2012, had been the period required for players who arrived in England after their 18th birthday.

However, 23-year-old Archer, who was signed for £800,000 in the Indian Premier League auction last January, could now be included in England's World Cup squad next summer.

From 1 January 2019, to play for England, players will need to:

Have British citizenship and

Either have been born in England/Wales, or have three years' residence (a total of 210 days/year April-March) and

Not have played as a local player in professional international or domestic cricket in a full member country within the past three years.

The changes bring the ECB closer to International Cricket Council regulations.