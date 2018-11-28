Ravi Bopara: Essex all-rounder signs one-year extension

Ravi Bopara
Ravi Bopara was Essex's top run scorer in the 2018 County Championship

Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara has signed a one-year contract extension at county side Essex that will expire at the end of 2019.

Bopara, 33, made his first-class debut for the county in 2002, won the 2017 County Championship and he is the club's current longest-serving player.

He played 13 Tests, 120 one-day and 38 Twenty20 games for England, the last of which came in 2015.

"I still have plenty of years left," Bopara said.

"We had a good campaign in the County Championship last year, but know we can do better.

"We have a good blend of youth and experience in the dressing room and the depth to challenge for the title, so that's our goal for next season."

