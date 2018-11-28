Daniel Bell-Drummond: Kent batsman extends contract until 2021

Daniel Bell-Drummond helped Kent reach the One-Day Cup final last season, which was won by Hampshire

Kent batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond has signed a contract extension, which will keep him at Canterbury until the end of the 2021 season.

The 25-year-old right-hander has scored 4,825 first-class runs at an average of 32.16 since making his debut in 2011.

"We are building a squad that will compete in all formats and Daniel is an integral part of our plans," director of cricket Paul Downton said.

"I'm confident he can thrive in Division One next season."

Kent will play in the top flight of the County Championship next summer for the first time since 2010 after finishing second behind Warwickshire in Division Two in 2018.