Josh Davey: Somerset's Scotland international fast bowler signs new two-year deal

Josh Davey has played in 29 one-day internationals for Scotland and featured in the 2015 World Cup

Somerset fast bowler Josh Davey has signed a new two-year deal to remain at Taunton until at least September 2020.

The 28-year-old Scotland international played in 11 of second-placed Somerset's 14 Championship matches in 2018, taking 34 wickets, making it his best season in four years at Taunton.

He also got his first five-wicket haul, 5-65, against Yorkshire at Headingley.

"We're delighted with the progress Josh has shown through 2018," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

After leaving his first county Middlesex in 2013, Davey played Minor Counties cricket with Suffolk, and for club side Clevedon in the West of England Premier League, before signing his first contract with Somerset.

"The club is providing an environment in which I feel I can continue to develop as a player," said Aberdeen-born, Suffolk-educated Davey.

"I feel that my game is going from strength to strength and I believe that my best years are ahead of me."