Women's Ashes: Australia in England 2019

Meg Lanning and Heather Knight with the Women's Ashes trophy
Australia are the holders, having won the trophy in England in 2015 and retained it after a drawn series down under in 2017

The Women's Ashes is again decided by all formats. Teams earn four points for a win and two for a draw in the Test, with two points for a win in all limited-overs games.

June

26 England Academy v Australia, Loughborough
Australia won by six wickets
Scorecard
28 England Academy v Australia, Loughborough
Australia won by 68 runs
Scorecard
29 England v Australia A, Loughborough
England won by 81 runs
Scorecard

July

2 1st ODI, Leicester (d/n)
Australia won by two wickets (Australia 2pts; lead series 2-0)
Match report. Scorecard
4 2nd ODI, Leicester (d/n)
Australia won by four wickets (Australia 2pts; lead series 4-0)
Match report. Scorecard
7 3rd ODI, Canterbury
Australia won by 194 runs (Australia 2pts; lead series 6-0)
Match report.Scorecard
11-13 England Academy v Australia, Marlborough College
Play due to start at 10:30 BST
Scorecard (external site)
12-14 England v Australia A, Millfield School
Play due to start at 11:00 BST
Scorecard

18-21 Only Test, Taunton (11:00 BST) - TMS coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

26 1st Twenty20 international, Chelmsford (d/n) (19:15 BST)

28 2nd Twenty20 international, Hove (14:00 BST)

31 3rd Twenty20 international, Bristol (d/n) (18:30 BST)

