Women's Ashes: Australia in England 2019

Australia are the holders, having won the trophy in England in 2015 and retained it after a drawn series down under in 2017

The Women's Ashes is again decided by all formats. Teams earn four points for a win and two for a draw in the Test, with two points for a win in all limited-overs games.

June

26 England Academy v Australia, Loughborough Australia won by six wickets Scorecard

28 England Academy v Australia, Loughborough Australia won by 68 runs Scorecard

29 England v Australia A, Loughborough England won by 81 runs Scorecard

July

2 1st ODI, Leicester (d/n) Australia won by two wickets (Australia 2pts; lead series 2-0) Match report. Scorecard

4 2nd ODI, Leicester (d/n) Australia won by four wickets (Australia 2pts; lead series 4-0) Match report. Scorecard

7 3rd ODI, Canterbury Australia won by 194 runs (Australia 2pts; lead series 6-0) Match report.Scorecard

11-13 England Academy v Australia, Marlborough College Play due to start at 10:30 BST Scorecard (external site)

12-14 England v Australia A, Millfield School Play due to start at 11:00 BST Scorecard

18-21 Only Test, Taunton (11:00 BST) - TMS coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

26 1st Twenty20 international, Chelmsford (d/n) (19:15 BST)

28 2nd Twenty20 international, Hove (14:00 BST)

31 3rd Twenty20 international, Bristol (d/n) (18:30 BST)

