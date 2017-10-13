Women's Ashes: Australia in England 2019
The Women's Ashes is again decided by all formats. Teams earn four points for a win and two for a draw in the Test, with two points for a win in all limited-overs games.
June
|26 England Academy v Australia, Loughborough
|Australia won by six wickets
|Scorecard
|28 England Academy v Australia, Loughborough
|Australia won by 68 runs
|Scorecard
|29 England v Australia A, Loughborough
|England won by 81 runs
|Scorecard
July
|2 1st ODI, Leicester (d/n)
|Australia won by two wickets (Australia 2pts; lead series 2-0)
|Match report. Scorecard
|4 2nd ODI, Leicester (d/n)
|Australia won by four wickets (Australia 2pts; lead series 4-0)
|Match report. Scorecard
|7 3rd ODI, Canterbury
|Australia won by 194 runs (Australia 2pts; lead series 6-0)
|Match report.Scorecard
|11-13 England Academy v Australia, Marlborough College
|Play due to start at 10:30 BST
|Scorecard (external site)
|12-14 England v Australia A, Millfield School
|Play due to start at 11:00 BST
|Scorecard
18-21 Only Test, Taunton (11:00 BST) - TMS coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
26 1st Twenty20 international, Chelmsford (d/n) (19:15 BST)
28 2nd Twenty20 international, Hove (14:00 BST)
31 3rd Twenty20 international, Bristol (d/n) (18:30 BST)
