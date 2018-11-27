West Indies women in England 2019

June

6 *1st ODI, Leicester (d/n) England won by 208 runs Match report. Scorecard

9 *2nd ODI, Worcester England won by 121 runs (DLS method) Match report. Scorecard

13 *3rd ODI, Chelmsford (d/n) England won by 135 runs (DLS method) Match report. Scorecard

18 1st Twenty20 international, Northampton (d/n) Match abandoned without a ball bowled (rain) Report

21 2nd Twenty20 international, Northampton (d/n) England won by 42 runs Match report. Scorecard

25 3rd Twenty20 international, Derby (d/n) Match abandoned without a ball bowled (rain) Report

*All three ODIs count towards the ICC Women's Championship, which determines qualification for the 2021 World Cup.

