West Indies women in England 2019

England's Kate Cross and Sarah Taylor celebrate the wicket of West Indies' Kycia Knight

June

6 *1st ODI, Leicester (d/n)
England won by 208 runs
Match report. Scorecard
9 *2nd ODI, Worcester
England won by 121 runs (DLS method)
Match report. Scorecard
13 *3rd ODI, Chelmsford (d/n)
England won by 135 runs (DLS method)
Match report. Scorecard
18 1st Twenty20 international, Northampton (d/n)
Match abandoned without a ball bowled (rain)
Report
21 2nd Twenty20 international, Northampton (d/n)
England won by 42 runs
Match report. Scorecard
25 3rd Twenty20 international, Derby (d/n)
Match abandoned without a ball bowled (rain)
Report

*All three ODIs count towards the ICC Women's Championship, which determines qualification for the 2021 World Cup.

