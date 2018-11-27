Women's Ashes: Taunton to host Test of 2019 England v Australia series

England last donned their whites for the Women's Ashes Test at North Sydney Oval in November 2017

England's women will face West Indies and Australia in a busy home summer of fixtures in 2019.

The centrepiece of the points-based multi-format Women's Ashes series in July is a four-day Test at Taunton.

The sides will also meet in three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games at Leicester, Canterbury, Chelmsford, Hove and Bristol.

Before that, Leicester, Worcester, Chelmsford, Northampton and Derby host matches against West Indies in June.

The three West Indies ODIs will count towards the ICC Women's Championship, which determines qualification for the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand.

Australia currently hold the Women's Ashes trophy - having won it in England in 2015, and retained it after a drawn series down under in 2017.