Pakistan v New Zealand: Yasir Shah takes 14 wickets in innings win for Pakistan

Only 12 bowlers have taken more than the 14 wickets Yasir Shah (centre) claimed in a single Test

Second Test, Dubai (day four) Pakistan 418-5 dec (Haris 147, Babar 127*) New Zealand 90 (Yasir 8-41) & 312 (Taylor 82, Nicholls 77, Latham 50, Yasir 6-143) Pakistan won by an innings and 16 runs; level the series 1-1 Scorecard

Yasir Shah claimed the second best match figures by a Pakistan bowler as they beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs in the second Test.

The 32-year-old leg-spinner finished with 14-184, behind only legendary all-rounder Imran Khan, who took 14-116 against Sri Lanka in 1982.

The Kiwis were dismissed for 312 on day four in Dubai, having been bowled out for 90 in their first innings.

Pakistan level the series at 1-1 with one match to play.

The third Test starts on Monday in Abu Dhabi, where New Zealand won a thrilling first Test by four runs.

Yasir took 10 wickets on day three, a Test-best 8-41 as New Zealand collapsed from 50-0 to 90 all out in reply to Pakistan's 418-5 followed by him claiming the first two wickets when the Kiwis followed on.

The tourists resumed on 131-2 on day four, but lost opener Tom Latham for 50 and Ross Taylor for 82 before Yasir snared BJ Watling lbw for 27 to leave the Kiwis 255-5.

Despite 77 from Henry Nicholls, New Zealand lost their last five wickets for 57 runs, Yasir removing Ish Sodhi and Neil Wagner before having last man Trent Boult caught behind to complete victory and end with 6-143 in the second innings.

Yasir's previous best match figures were 10-141 in victory over England at Lord's in 2016.