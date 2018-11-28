Glamorgan Cricket: County to host Gloucestershire at Newport

Michael Hogan led Glamorgan in the 2018 Championship

Glamorgan will play their first Championship match in Newport for 54 years in 2019, when their Sophia Gardens headquarters is being used to stage World Cup matches.

They will Gloucestershire at Spytty Park starting on 14 May.

The county host Northants in the Cardiff four-day opener on Thursday 11 April, before starting the One-Day Cup.

They face Derbyshire over four days in Swansea from 10 June, and Lancashire visit Colwyn Bay on 18 August.

Spytty Park will be staging its first ever Championship game when Gloucestershire visit, after the county played a one-day game there against Pakistan A in 2016, as well second eleven fixtures.

It will be the first Championship game in the city since 1965 when Glamorgan played Warwickshire at Rodney Parade, which later staged one-day games but was built over in the 1990s.

Glamorgan's game against Gloucestershire in 1939 saw home batsman Emrys Davies hit 287 not out after England star Wally Hammond make 302 for the visitors- the scores representing records for and against Glamorgan for many decades.

The One-Day Cup starts earlier on 17 April, before a likely down-grading in 2020 when it will coincide with the ECB's new franchise-based competition.

All four One-Day Cup home games will be staged at Sophia Gardens.

The switch means that the bulk of the Championship - nine of the 14 games - will be played between mid-May and mid-July.

Glamorgan supporters will benefit from a Championship trip to neighbours Worcestershire in September, but have only one day's action at Lord's in 2019 with the four-day Middlesex away game being played at Radlett in Hertfordshire.

The T20 Vitality Blast fixtures will be played between Thursday 18 July and Friday 30 August, with Finals Day not until Saturday 21 September.

Glamorgan are expected to interview candidates for the Director of Cricket job in early December, with the process of recruiting a new head coach to replace Robert Croft starting after that appointment.

Former Glamorgan captain and head coach Matthew Maynard will take temporary charge of the county's winter training.