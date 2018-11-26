Pakistan bowl New Zealand out for 90 as Yasir Shah takes eight wickets

Yasir's previous best was 7-76 against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2015.

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah took a career-best eight wickets to bowl New Zealand out for 90 on the third day of the second Test in Dubai.

Yasir finished with 8-41 in a devastating 12.3 over spell as NZ slid from 50 without loss to lose all 10 wickets for 40 more runs in 35.3 overs.

That meant the Kiwis were 328 runs behind Pakistan's first-innings total of 418-5 and were forced to follow-on.

After rain delayed the start by an hour at Dubai stadium, Yasir, 32, took three wickets in an over.

Kiwi opener Jeet Raval top-scored with 31, Tom Latham scored 22, while skipper Kane Williamson finished with 28 not out.

The remaining eight batsman scored five runs between them with six registering ducks.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0.