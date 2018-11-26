Azhar Ali: Somerset sign Pakistan batsman for 2019

Azhar Ali
Azhar Ali quit as Pakistan captain in February 2017

Somerset have signed Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali for the 2019 county season.

The 33-year-old had a short spell with the Division One side last season, scoring over 400 runs in seven County Championship games.

Azhar, who is currently playing for his country in a Test series against New Zealand in United Arab Emirates, will be available for the Championship and One-Day Cup.

"I am really pleased to be going back," Azhar told the Somerset website.

"Somerset is a special club and it was a pleasure to play for them in 2018. There was a really good atmosphere in the dressing room and there are some very good players at the club.

"The supporters were excellent, and I look forward to seeing everyone again next year."

