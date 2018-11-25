Australia v India: Virat Kohli's unbeaten 61 helps tourists draw T20 series

Virat Kohli struck four fours and two sixes

Third Twenty20, Sydney Cricket Ground Australia 164-6: Short 33, Pandya 4-36 India 168-4: Kohli 61* India won by six wickets; series drawn 1-1 Scorecard

Virat Kohli's masterful unbeaten half-century helped India beat Australia by six wickets in Sydney to draw the Twenty20 series 1-1.

The skipper made 61 off 41 balls as the tourists chased 165 to win with two balls to spare in front of a raucous crowd containing thousands of Indians.

Shikhar Dhawan's 22-ball 41 dominated an opening stand of 67 in 5.3 overs with Rohit Sharma.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya took 4-36 to help restrict Australia to 164-6.

Australia won a thrilling first T20 by four wickets and the second was abandoned because of rain.

The sides begin a four-Test series on 6 December, followed by three one-day internationals starting on 12 January.