Women's World Twenty20: England 'didn't turn up' in defeat by Australia

England women "didn't turn up" in their crushing World Twenty20 final defeat by Australia, says former captain Charlotte Edwards.

Australia won by eight wickets with 4.5 overs to spare in Antigua.

England, the reigning 50-over world champions, were dismissed for 105 as only captain Heather Knight and Danni Wyatt reached double figures.

"England were nowhere near their best. They will be gutted," Edwards told BBC Test Match Special.

"You'll get beaten by this Australian team if you're not at your best."

England, who won the toss, faltered after taking 12 runs off the opening over.

Wyatt made 43 off 37 balls and Knight 25 off 28, but they were bowled out with two balls unused as off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner took 3-22.

Gardner made an unbeaten 33 and Meg Lanning 28 not out in Australia's comfortable chase at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

England won the World T20 in 2009, but have lost to Australia in the final in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

They were without Katherine Brunt and Sarah Taylor, two of their most experienced players, in the Caribbean.

Opener Tammy Beaumont, who was instrumental in England's World Cup success last year, managed only 54 runs from five innings.

However, young spinner Kirstie Gordon and batter Sophia Dunkley impressed during the tournament.

"They've competed with the best in the world without Brunt and Taylor, so that's a really good sign," said 38-year-old Edwards, England's most-capped player who captained them to World Cup and World T20 success in 2009.

"England have unearthed some really special talent in this tournament but some of the senior players haven't performed."

Knight said she was proud of her side for reaching another world final.

"We had a lot of inexperience out there. Hopefully this will make it better for them in the future," she said.