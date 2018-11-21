Women's World Twenty20: England to play India in semi-final

Highlights - Windies edge England in last-over thriller
ICC Women's World Twenty20 semi-finals
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua Date: Thursday 22 November
West Indies v Australia (20:00 GMT), England v India (00:00 GMT, 23 Nov)
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary, in-play video highlights and live text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and via the BBC Sport website & app

England will show their "do-or-die spirit" against India in the World Twenty20 semi-finals on Friday, says head coach Mark Robinson.

Robinson says England, the 2009 champions, "scraped through" the group stage, winning two of their four games.

India, who have never reached a WorldT20 final, were unbeaten in the group stages, winning all four matches.

"It's a one-off game and everything that's gone on before goes out the window," Robinson told BBC Sport.

"We'll be outstandingly led again by Heather [Knight], and we'll hopefully show that do-or-die spirit which we've shown for a period of time now and sometimes can get us out of holes."

England left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon has been an injury concern, struggling with back spasms.

"We gave her an extra day off as a precaution not because there was everything wrong, and she should practice fully today and we'll see how she scrubs up in the morning," added Robinson.

In the first semi-final, hosts and reigning champions West Indies play pre-tournament favourites Australia on Thursday.

In-form Australian batter Alyssa Healy, who is averaging 78 in the tournament, is on track to recover from the mild concussion she suffered when she collided with team-mate Megan Schutt during their defeat by India.

