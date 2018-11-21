Australia v India: Marcus Stoinis holds nerve to seal thrilling win

India missed a chance to run out Maxwell as well as dropping him

Twenty20 international, Brisbane: Australia 158-4 (17 overs): Maxwell 46 India 169-7 (17 overs): Dhawan 76 Australia win by four runs (DLS method) Scorecard

Australia held on for a thrilling victory over India in the first Twenty20 international in Brisbane.

Chasing 174 from 17 overs, India needed 13 from the final over but Marcus Stoinis took two wickets in consecutive balls to seal victory by four runs.

Glenn Maxwell top scored with 46 as the hosts made 158-4 before rain intervened and India were set a revised total via the Duckworth Lewis Stern method.

Shikhar Dhawan hit 76 and Dinesh Karthik 30 but India fell just short.

Dhawan's brilliant innings had given the tourists hope in their difficult chase but when he fell with the score 105-4, Australia were clear favourites.

India needed 60 runs from the final four overs but Karthik and Rishabh Pant gave India the edge with a blistering fifth-wicket partnership of 51 from 24 balls.

However, Pant fell for 20 in the penultimate over and Karthik was the second of two wickets in two balls in the final over as he tried to clear the ropes.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 with the second match taking place on Friday in Melbourne.

More to follow