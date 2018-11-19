Joe Root has established his brand of cricket with England, says Michael Vaughan

England captain Joe Root (right) scored a century as he guided England to a 57-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test

Test captain Joe Root has stamped his "quality" brand of cricket on the England team, former skipper Michael Vaughan has told BBC Radio 5 live.

The 27-year-old led the team to their first overseas series success since 2016 with victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test, which followed their home win over world number ones India.

Vaughan said: "Last five games you've seen how he wants his team to play.

"We've started to see that Root is the Test match captain."

Root took over from Alastair Cook in 2017 and led England to home series wins against South Africa and West Indies, before the Ashes defeat and then the 1-0 series loss in New Zealand.

When they drew the second Test in New Zealand it extended their run of overseas Test matches without a win to 13.

However, the latest win in Pallekele, last Wednesday, was England's sixth in their last seven Tests.

"He wants them to be aggressive, expansive and entertaining, although it comes at a high risk," said Vaughan.

"In terms of what we saw against India and Sri Lanka, I am starting to feel this is Root's Test match team.

"This winter hasn't been challenging, with Sri Lanka and then West Indies, who are both decent but nothing more. Then there's Australia next summer at home, when I think England will have too much strength.

"But next winter in South Africa, and then the following winters in Indian conditions and Australian conditions, we'll see them come up against high-class opposition.

"However, this team look like they have what they need to cope in all parts of the world under the captaincy of Joe Root. His cricket will be quality to watch."

England can complete a 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka if they beat them in the final Test which starts on 23 November. They then travel to West Indies for a three-Test series which begins in January.