Pakistan v New Zealand: Ajaz Patel takes five wickets as tourists win first Test by four runs

First Test, Abu Dhabi Pakistan: 227 & 171 (Azhar 65, Asad 45, Patel 5-59) New Zealand: 153 & 249 (Watling 59, Nicholls 55, Yasir 5-110, Hasan 5-45) New Zealand win by four runs Scorecard

New Zealand recorded one of the closest wins in Test history as they beat Pakistan by four runs on day four of the first Test in Abu Dhabi.

Chasing 176 to win, Pakistan needed just 41 runs with six wickets in hand before collapsing.

New Zealand debutant Ajaz Patel recorded figures of 5-59 as Pakistan were bowled out for 171.

It is the closest margin of victory by runs in a Test for 13 years and the fifth-smallest in Test history.

The last time a Test match was won by a smaller margin was when England beat Australia by two runs in the second Test of the 2005 Ashes series.

The closest finish was when the West Indies beat Australia by just a single run in 1993.

Pakistan, who play their 'home' games in the United Arab Emirates, started the day on 37-0 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

However, Patel removed opener Imam-ul-Haq and fellow spinner Ish Sodhi struck twice to take the wickets of Mohammad Hafeez and Haris Sohail as Pakistan lost three batsmen in eight balls to find themselves in trouble at 48-3.

Azhar Ali (65), put on an 82-run stand with Asad Shafiq (45) to keep Pakistan's hopes alive but - after the previous three batsmen went for ducks - he was the last man out when he was trapped lbw by Patel.

"It's a great advertisement for Test cricket. In the end, it came down to the wire," said New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. "The attitude, certainly today and throughout the game, was brilliant."

The second Test of the three-match series takes place from November 24-28 in Dubai.