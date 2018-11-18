Women's World Twenty20: West Indies beat England by four wickets

ICC Women's Twenty20, St Lucia England: 115-8 (20 overs): Dunkley 35, Shrubsole 29 West Indies: 117-6 (19.3 overs): Dottin 46, Campbelle 45 West Indies won by four wickets Scorecard

England will play India in the Women's World Twenty20 semi-finals after a narrow defeat in their final Group A game against West Indies in St Lucia.

After losing six wickets in the first 10 overs, England posted 115-8 thanks to an excellent partnership between Anya Shrubsole and Sophia Dunkley.

Shrubsole took two wickets in her first over, but Deandra Dottin and Shemaine Campbelle steadied the hosts.

The defending champions won with three balls to spare and face Australia next.

Both semi-finals will take place on Thursday, with the West Indies match starting at 20:00 GMT and England's beginning about four hours later.

England were put in to bat by the hosts and were quickly in trouble when Dani Wyatt was caught behind off Shakera Selman in the first over.

They stuttered to 50-6 off 10 overs, but after Britney Cooper's brilliant run-out dismissed Lauren Winfield for a duck, Shrubsole and Dunkley moved England towards a competitive total with a seventh-wicket stand of 58.

Both batters hit a six apiece, with Shrubsole falling to the final ball of the innings when Dottin pulled off an outstanding catch diving to her right.

Shrubsole's excellent form continued when she took the ball for the second over of the West Indies reply, bowling Hayley Matthews with her first delivery and Stafanie Taylor with her fourth.

Shrubsole's hat-trick had inspired England to victory over South Africa in their third match, but this time Dottin calmed their opponents by hitting 46.

Campbelle picked up the scoring rate to take West Indies near to victory, and was missed by Dunkley off a steepling chance in the penultimate over.

Shrubsole stepped up for the final over with five needed by the West Indies, but after dismissing Campbelle, she saw her next delivery sent to the point boundary by Kycia Knight to give the hosts victory with three balls to spare.