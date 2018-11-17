Women's World Twenty20: Ireland's Isobel & Cecelia Joyce retire after losing to New Zealand

ICC Women's World Twenty20, Guyana: Ireland 79-9 (20 overs): Lewis 39, Kasperek 3-19 New Zealand 81-2 (7.3 overs): Devine 51 New Zealand won by eight wickets Scorecard

Twin sisters Isobel and Cecelia Joyce retired from international cricket after Ireland lost their final Women's World Twenty20 game to New Zealand by eight wickets in Guyana.

Veterans Clare Shillington and Ciara Metcalfe had already announced that the tournament would be their last.

With both sides unable to reach the semi-finals, Ireland could only post 79-9 - Gaby Lewis top-scoring with 39.

The Kiwis raced home in 7.3 overs as Sophie Devine hit a rapid 51.

