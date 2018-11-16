Women's World Twenty20: India replace injured Pooja Vastraker

Vastraker was injured in India's warm-up game against West Indies in Antigua on 4 November

India all-rounder Pooja Vastraker has been ruled out of the rest of the Women's World Twenty20 with a knee injury sustained in a warm-up game.

Seamer Vastraker, 19, has not featured in any of India's group games so far.

The International Cricket Council has approved her replacement in the tournament squad by Devika Vaidya.

The leg-spinning all-rounder, 21, is likely to join India in time for the semi-finals, which will be played in Antigua next Thursday, 24 November.

India's last group game is against Australia on Saturday, with both teams already sure of their places in the last four.