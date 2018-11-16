Ivan Thomas: Kent fast bowler signs contract extension

Ivan Thomas
Ivan Thomas is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury

Kent fast bowler Ivan Thomas has signed a two-year extension to his contract.

The right-arm seamer took 24 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.25 to help Kent win promotion to County Championship Division One in 2018.

His best match figures of 9-126 came against Leicestershire in August.

The 27-year-old, who is recovering from a serious knee injury, told the club website: "I really enjoyed my cricket this season. It was an easy decision to make to commit to the club."

