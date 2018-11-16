Katie George: England seamer suffers third back stress fracture

Katie George took 1-34 against New Zealand on her ODI debut in July

England seamer Katie George says suffering a third stress fracture in her back in four years is "gutting".

George, 19, made her England T20 and ODI debuts earlier this year but missed the majority of last season's Kia Super League for Southern Vipers.

The left-armer faces at least six months out of action as she begins her latest rehabilitation.

"You have a lot of expectations and goals for yourself and a stress fracture is a major setback," she said.

George missed out on England's squad for the current World T20 in West Indies after impressing during her first senior call-up in India last winter.

She took a hat-trick against India A on her first appearance before making her T20 international debut against Australia.

"It sounds a bit bizarre, but rehab probably gets a bit easier when you're not doing it for the first time as you know the stages to go through," George told BBC Radio Solent.

"But, at the same time it does get more frustrating. It could be numerous things that have caused it and it's about making a good plan going forward to avoid another setback."