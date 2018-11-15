Sri Lanka v England: Jack Leach says tourists have 'great chance' to win

Jack Leach will resume as nightwatchman for England on day three

Second Test, Pallekele (day two) England 290 & 0-0 Sri Lanka 336: Roshen 85, Karunaratne 63, Dhananjaya 59, Leach 3-70, Rashid 3-75 England trail by 46 runs Scorecard

England have a "great chance" of victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test with "any kind of a score" in their second innings, says spinner Jack Leach.

Roshen Silva's 85 helped Sri Lanka make 336 on day two, a lead of 46 runs on a pitch offering significant turn.

England closed on 0-0 in Pallekele after Leach survived the final over of the day as nightwatchman.

"Batting last on that wicket will be very hard," Leach, 27, told BBC Sport.

"If we bat well and get a good lead then that will put a lot of pressure on Sri Lanka."

England are 1-0 up in the three-match series and victory in the second Test will secure their first away series win under captain Joe Root.

Dimuth Karunaratne (63) and Dhananjaya de Silva (59) put on 96 for the third wicket to frustrate England in the morning before the tourists reduced Sri Lanka to 165-6.

But Roshen expertly accumulated to add 171 for the last four wickets, while England's spinners failed to bowl a consistent line and lengths.

"Our plan for the day was to be as patient as possible and know that things were not just going to happen," said left-arm spinner Leach, who took 3-70.

"We were a bit disappointed that they got ahead because we felt at one point we could've had that lead.

"I could have been a bit more consistent in terms of asking questions ball after ball.

"I need to be really specific with my line and length in the last innings because if it's turning a lot then we all need to be right on it. That's going to give us a great chance."