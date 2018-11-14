Cameron Steel: Durham batsman signs contract extension until 2021

Cameron Steel is the youngest batsman to hit a double century for Durham at the age of 21

Durham batsman Cameron Steel has signed a contract extension to keep him with the county until the end of the 2021 campaign.

The 23-year-old joined from Middlesex in 2017 and previously extended his stay until the end of next season.

"I'm delighted to have extended my contract and to continue my development here at the Riverside," Steel said.

"It's a special ground to play cricket at and my aim is to push for 1,000 Championship runs next season."

Steel scored 638 first-class runs for the county last season, which included four half-centuries and a top score of 160 in their win against Sussex in September.

Head coach Jon Lewis, said: "We're delighted with the progress that Cameron has shown during his first two years here and I'm convinced he will continue to develop even further.

"He's just 23 but has shown excellent maturity with his red ball batting and how he handles himself in the dressing room."