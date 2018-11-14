Sri Lanka v England: Jos Buttler and Sam Curran put England in promising position

Sam Curran has hit 14 sixes in his seven Tests this year - more than any other batsman

Second Test, Pallekele (day one) England 285: Curran 64, Buttler 63, Dilruwan 4-61, Pushpakumara 3-89 Sri Lanka 26-1: Leach 1-7 England lead by 259 runs Scorecard

Jos Buttler and Sam Curran led England out of trouble and into a promising position on day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

The tourists fell to 89-4 on a pitch showing prodigious turn before Buttler struck a superb 63 off 67 balls.

On 171-7 they still faced being bowled out cheaply, only for Curran to hit six sixes in a stunning onslaught, his 64 helping England reach 285 all out.

Jack Leach bowled Kaushal Silva for six as Sri Lanka reached 26-1 at the close.

The hosts trail by 259 runs and face a tough battle to reach England's score, with the tourists' spinners causing problems straight away.

Although their top order failed once again, England's lower order have pushed their side a step closer to a first away series win under captain Joe Root, having won the first match of the three-Test series last week.

Buttler and Curran bail out England

Jos Buttler scored most of his runs off sweeps and reverse sweeps

Buttler is perhaps the England batsman most capable of executing a positive approach in challenging conditions, and he showed why in a tremendous counter-attacking knock.

Despite his side reeling at 65-3 and 89-4, Buttler exclusively swept and reverse-swept the spinners, knocking them off their lines and lengths.

Playing ostensibly risky shots with consummate ease, Buttler raced to fifty off as many balls, hitting seven fours, before finally falling to his most productive shot as he top edged a reserve sweep to backward point off Malinda Pushpakumara.

Curran maybe runs Buttler close as England's best counter-attacker though. Having scored 63 and 78 to shift the first and fourth Tests against India in England's favour this summer, the 20-year-old made another vital half-century in trying circumstances.

His change of pace was ferocious - having largely defended in a stand of 45 with Adil Rashid, Curran was 16 off 65 balls when James Anderson arrived at the crease at 225-9, before the Surrey all-rounder scored 48 off his next 54 deliveries as they put on 60 for the last wicket.

He blasted six sixes before hitting his sole four and now has 14 sixes in his seven Tests - more than any other batsman in 2018 and more than Alastair Cook made in his entire career.

He had some luck - he was dropped on seven and 53, while Anderson successfully overturned a decision on appeal after being given out lbw first ball - but by the time he picked out long-off for the final wicket, Curran's innings had ensured the beleaguered hosts were visibly deflated as they left the field.

More to follow.