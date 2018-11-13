Kent: Sean Dickson signs two-year contract extension with county

Sean Dickson struck three centuries to help Kent to promotion from Division Two last season

Kent batsman Sean Dickson has signed a two-year contract extension with the county.

South Africa-born Dickson, 27, has been with Kent since 2015 and was an integral part of their County Championship promotion last season.

The right-hander scored three Championship centuries and also took 39 catches across all formats.

"I'm delighted to extend my stay," he said. "We've some hard work ahead, but team spirit is at an all-time high."