Cameron Delport: All-rounder leaves Leicestershire by mutual consent

Cameron Delport scored 177 runs in nine T20 Blast games this year at an average of only 19.67

Leicestershire all-rounder Cameron Delport has left the club midway through a two-year contract.

Delport, 29, has agreed to depart by mutual consent after first moving to Grace Road in 2016.

He last played a County Championship game in April 2017, featuring mainly in limited overs matches since then.

He played in five One-Day Cup and nine T20 Blast games in 2018 - his last appearance was a second-ball duck against Birmingham Bears on 2 August.

The South African-born player has most recently been playing in the Afghan Premier League for Paktia Panthers.