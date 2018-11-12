Women's World Twenty20: England beat Bangladesh after more rain in St Lucia

Nat Sciver struck four fours to overcome early England anxieties

ICC Women's World Twenty20, St Lucia Bangladesh 76-9 (20 overs): Ayasha 39, Gordon 3-16 England 64-3 (9.3 overs): Jones 28, Salma Khatun 2-17 England won by seven wickets (DLS method) Scorecard

Debutant Kirstie Gordon took 3-16 as England beat Bangladesh by seven wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis-Sterne method at the Women's World T20.

After their opening match against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball bowled on Saturday, England won the toss and soon had Bangladesh at 3-2.

Left-arm spinner Gordon, one of three debutants, helped limit them to 76-9.

Danni Wyatt fell to the first ball of the reply but England reached a revised target of 64 with 39 balls left.

The start of the match was slightly delayed after the recent torrential rain in St Lucia that prompted the International Cricket Council to consider switching the remaining Group A fixtures.

England, who had been reduced to practising underneath the stands during the wet weather, began with seam and showed no ill-effects from their disrupted preparation as Nat Sciver and Anya Shrubsole both struck in the opening three overs.

The boundaries were brought in to the minimum distance of 55 yards because of saturated areas on the outfield and Ayasha Rahman - who after 12 overs had scored all but three of Bangladesh's total - took full advantage with some lusty blows, striking three sixes in her 39.

Gordon - one of three left-armers in the team, along with fellow debutant Linsey Smith and Sophie Ecclestone - had her caught on the long-on boundary in her third over and struck twice more in her final over.

England overcome anxious start

England's quest for a rapid victory to boost their run-rate backfired slightly against some wily spin from Bangladesh, who had been bowled out for just 46 by the West Indies in their first match of the tournament.

Wyatt was deceived and trapped lbw on the back pad, using England's review in vain, while Tammy Beaumont skewed somewhat recklessly to backward point in the third over.

Amy Jones narrowly survived a run out, and a mistimed top edge when she was on 14 was dropped by wicketkeeper Shamima Sultana, who fell to the turf and had to leave the field through injury.

Sciver (23) began to display her innovative range of powerful strokes to help the tourists 37-2 at the end of the six powerplay overs, and although she was lured out of her ground and easily stumped, England were 23 runs ahead on DLS when some heavy drizzle drifted in.

After four overs were lost, the DLS calculations left England with only nine more runs to score from seven overs, which took precisely three balls.

They will hope the rain stays away for their next Group A fixture against South Africa on Friday.