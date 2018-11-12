Women's World Twenty20: South Africa keeper Trisha Chetty ruled out by injury

Chetty has played in 105 ODIs and 68 Twenty20 internationals since her debut in 2007

South Africa wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty has been ruled out of the Women's World Twenty20 after suffering the recurrence of a back injury.

The experienced 30-year-old has been replaced in the squad by 19-year-old Faye Tunnicliffe, who only made her international debut in September.

However, Tunnicliffe may not arrive in time for their opening game with Sri Lanka in St Lucia on Monday evening.

That may mean opener Lizelle Lee has to take the gloves again.

Although Lee has kept wicket in 15 of her 53 T20 international appearances, her glovework was criticised during this summer's tour of England when specialist keeper Chetty was left out of the squad.

"Trisha has worked extremely hard and had recovered well," said coach Hilton Moreeng. "We know she will be disappointed to miss out and wish her a speedy recovery.

"Faye was here in the West Indies with us on the last tour so she's familiar with the conditions."