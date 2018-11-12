Matthew Maynard takes over Glamorgan coaching

Matthew Maynard's coaching experience includes England assistant, Somerset, Nashua Titans and St Lucia Zouks

Former Glamorgan captain and head coach Matthew Maynard will take temporary charge of the county's winter training.

The 52-year-old rejoined the Welsh side in November 2017 as a consultant batting coach and takes the role following the departure of former head coach Robert Croft in October.

"Glamorgan has always been my home," Maynard told the club's website.

"So when Hugh (chief executive Morris) asked me to coach the team... it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down."

Croft's departure came after the Glamorgan finished bottom of the County Championship in 2018 and failed to reach the knock-out stages of the T20 Blast.

The club is are currently advertising for a new director of cricket, to be appointed in December.

The new man will then help chief executive Morris recruit Croft's replacement as head coach.

Maynard spent 20 years on the county's playing staff, leading them to the 1997 Championship title, and was in charge of the playing squad from 2008 to 2010 before a reshuffle.

He has also been England assistant coach, spent three years as director of cricket at Somerset, as well as taking South African side Nashua Titans to four-day and T20 titles, and running St Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean T20 competition.

Maynard added: "We've had a couple of tough years but I'm very excited at the prospect of working with our talented bunch of players over the winter and I can't wait to get started."