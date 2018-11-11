Women's World Twenty20: St Lucia fixtures could be relocated

Media playback is not supported on this device England's World T20 opener rained off

ICC Women's World Twenty20 Venues: Guyana, St Lucia, Antigua Dates: 9-24 November Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary and in-play video highlights on all games on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and via the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on all England & Ireland games, plus selected other matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering relocating the remaining matches in Group A of the Women's World T20 because of poor weather, BBC Sport understands.

England's first match of the tournament against Sri Lanka on Sunday in St Lucia was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Further storms and torrential rain are forecast until Thursday.

The ICC is now potentially looking at moving Group A to Antigua, where the semi-finals and final will be held.

Saturday's fixture was the first time, in the sixth edition of the tournament, that a Women's World T20 game has been washed out completely.

However, issues with logistics including schedule changes, the movement of broadcast equipment, accommodation bookings and ground preparation would all need to be agreed for the relocation to be allowed.

Formal discussions with the teams or the host boards are yet to have taken place, with the relocation thought to be unlikely but possible.

Hosts and holders West Indies beat Bangladesh in Guyana on Friday, but eight remaining matches in Group A are scheduled to be played in St Lucia.

Should all the remaining matches in St Lucia be washed out, England would still qualify for the knockouts due to being second seeds in their group behind West Indies.

A relocation could be less favourable to England. Their second fixture, against Bangladesh on Monday, could come too soon to avoid another washout.

If that scenario played out, England would need to beat West Indies in their final group-stage match on 18 November to reach the semi-finals.

Remaining Group A fixtures in St Lucia

12 November: England v Bangladesh, St Lucia (20:00 GMT)

12: Sri Lanka v South Africa, St Lucia (d/n) (00:00 GMT, 13 Nov)

14: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, St Lucia (20:00 GMT)

14: West Indies v South Africa, St Lucia (d/n) (00:00 GMT, 15 Nov)

16: England v South Africa, St Lucia (20:00 GMT)

16: West Indies v Sri Lanka, St Lucia (d/n) (00:00 GMT, 17 Nov)

18: West Indies v England, St Lucia (20:00 GMT)

18: South Africa v Bangladesh, St Lucia (d/n) (00:00 GMT, 19 Nov)