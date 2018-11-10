Sri Lanka v England: Moeen Ali to move down batting order

Moeen Ali scored just three runs in the first Test

Sri Lanka v England second Test Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy Dates: 14-18 November

England coach Trevor Bayliss says Moeen Ali could be moved down the batting order in the second Test against Sri Lanka, and that all three wicketkeeper-batsmen - Jos Buttler, Ben Foakes and Jonny Bairstow - could play.

Batting at three, Ali scored 0 and three as England won the first Test.

Bayliss said Ali has "had a few chances" at number three and "hasn't been able to take advantage of that".

Bairstow is expected to return from injury for the Kandy Test.

The 29-year-old had played every Test since replacing Gary Ballance midway through the 2015 Ashes before missing out in Galle because of an ankle injury picked up playing football.

His replacement, Foakes, produced a man-of-the-match display, scoring a century on debut.

"Foakesy obviously showed what a class keeper he is," Bayliss told BBC Sport. "On the other hand I don't think Jonny has done a lot wrong over the last couple of years.

"How we fit everyone in is the big question? Perhaps we can get them all in, three wicket-keepers who are among our best fielders, so that wouldn't be a problem."

Bayliss described the selection dilemma as a "fantastic position to be in".

England's victory in the first Test ended their 13-match winless streak away from home.

Asked if the tour is a chance to experiment, Bayliss said: "To come here and win we can't keep doing the same things that England teams have done in the past.

"We've got to do something different. That might be team selection, that might be how we go about it. So anything's possible."