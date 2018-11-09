Joe Root: England captain says he has tough job to pick second-Test XI

Victory in Galle was Joe Root's first away Test win as captain of England

Captain Joe Root praised his "fantastic" squad and said that the selectors have a tough job to pick a team for the second Test after England thrashed Sri Lanka in Galle.

Opener Keaton Jennings and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes scored hundreds in the 211-run win, while Jonny Bairstow is expected to be fit to play next week.

"I'd rather be in this position than not know who to pick," said Root.

"We can adapt to each pitch with a different XI. I have so many options."

Bairstow had played every Test since replacing Gary Ballance midway through the 2015 Ashes before missing out in Galle because of an ankle injury picked up playing football.

But he now faces a battle to get back into the side for the second Test, which starts on Wednesday, 14 November, after Foakes' man-of-the-match display.

If Bairstow does play as a batsman, England could have three wicketkeepers in their top seven, Jos Buttler being the third.

"I don't think we can leave Ben Foakes out," Root told the TMS podcast.

"He's come into the side and performed extremely well, not just with the bat. His keeping performance throughout was fantastic.

"It's so refreshing to see someone come into the side and soak up the opportunity they have to play for England and with a smile on their face.

"All options are open but Ben has done everything he can to retain his place. Jonny is a world-class player and we have a number of things to think about."

Stuart Broad is another man hoping to return to the side after he was left out for the first time when fit for a decade in Galle.

'Keep the same team for Kandy' - analysis

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on The Cricket Social: "England have not won a Test overseas for so long, so they should keep it simple. Don't change a winning side after a performance like that.

"Go with same again, win the series in Kandy and get Jonny Bairstow back into the side in the third Test in Colombo.

"Bairstow will get back into this team eventually."