Cricket Ireland to review Inter-Provincial series

Leinster Lightning have dominated the Inter-Provincial Series since it was set up in 2013

Changes could be in store for the Inter-Provincial Series after Cricket Ireland called for an "immediate review" of the first-class competition.

The series started in 2013 and there are doubts over its ability to produce players for the international set-up.

"We need to further increase the standard and professionalism of the competition," said Richard Holdsworth, Cricket Ireland Performance Director.

"All major cricket nations have strong domestic first-class systems."

Leinster Lightning, Northern Knights and North-West Warriors compete in three-day and 50-over fixtures and they are joined by Munster Reds in the T20s.

Holdsworth added: "Much has changed since 2013, most notably the granting of first-class status, the achievement of full membership, the introduction of our first Inter-Pro contracts, and, perhaps most significantly, the door all-but-closing on the English County system as a development/finishing school for Irish players.

"While the Inter-Pros has shown the potential, time is against us given the age-profile of our senior squad and the disappearance of the County pathway.

"The competition is where our best young players need to be gaining regular, competitive cricket experience.

"The Working Group will examine ways in which we can ensure the competition is facilitating best v best, and make recommendations around the volume of matches played and whether or not a fourth team may be required in the 50-over and three-day cricket competitions."