Women's World Twenty20: West Indies to begin title defence on Friday

ICC Women's World Twenty20 Venues: Guyana, St Lucia, Antigua Dates: 9-24 November Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary and in-play video highlights on all games on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and via the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on all England & Ireland games, plus selected other matches

Hosts West Indies will begin the defence of their Women's World Twenty20 title on Friday when they face outsiders Bangladesh in Guyana.

Earlier at the same venue, New Zealand meet India (15:00 GMT), while also in Group B, three-time tournament winners Australia take on Pakistan (20:00).

The triple-header concludes with the Windies' game at midnight UK time.

England, looking to add the T20 title to last year's World Cup success, play Sri Lanka in St Lucia on Saturday.

However, there remains a doubt over the participation of pace spearhead Katherine Brunt, who hobbled off during their final warm-up game because of a recurring back problem.

Ireland have a tough start to their campaign when they meet Australia in Guyana on Sunday.

It is the sixth edition of the Women's World T20 - but the first to be played as a standalone event rather than in parallel with the men's tournament.