Jack Taylor: Gloucestershire all-rounder switches to leg-spin after bans
Gloucestershire all-rounder Jack Taylor has switched to bowling leg-spin after serving a third ban for an illegal action as an off-spinner.
The 26-year-old did not bowl last season, with his latest 12-month suspension ending in September.
"I've had issues for the past five or six years and I'm a little bit sick of it," Taylor told BBC Bristol.
"I've got the mentality still of a spin bowler. I've always bowled spin, so I guess that's on my side."
Taylor also served bans in 2013 and 2016, with regulations stating the elbow joint must not straighten by more than 15 degrees during a bowler's delivery.
He has been working on leg-spin for "nine or 10 months" and signed a new Gloucestershire deal until 2021 last month.
"Obviously batting is my strongest suit, and why I'm in the team, but hopefully I can bring something to the party with that," Taylor said.
"Leg-spin's becoming a big part of the game - especially with T20 these days - so I'm quite excited to see where it can take me."