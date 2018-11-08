Jack Taylor: Gloucestershire all-rounder switches to leg-spin after bans

Jack Taylor has taken 75 first-class wickets at an average of 43.86

Gloucestershire all-rounder Jack Taylor has switched to bowling leg-spin after serving a third ban for an illegal action as an off-spinner.

The 26-year-old did not bowl last season, with his latest 12-month suspension ending in September.

"I've had issues for the past five or six years and I'm a little bit sick of it," Taylor told BBC Bristol.

"I've got the mentality still of a spin bowler. I've always bowled spin, so I guess that's on my side."

Taylor also served bans in 2013 and 2016, with regulations stating the elbow joint must not straighten by more than 15 degrees during a bowler's delivery.

He has been working on leg-spin for "nine or 10 months" and signed a new Gloucestershire deal until 2021 last month.

"Obviously batting is my strongest suit, and why I'm in the team, but hopefully I can bring something to the party with that," Taylor said.

"Leg-spin's becoming a big part of the game - especially with T20 these days - so I'm quite excited to see where it can take me."