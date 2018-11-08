Sri Lanka v England: Keaton Jennings scores first century since debut

Keaton Jennings used both the orthodox and reverse sweep to good effect on his way to his highest Test score

First Test, Galle (day three) England 342 & 322-6 dec: Jennings 146*, Stokes 62, Foakes 37 Sri Lanka 203 & 15-0: Kushal 8 Sri Lanka need 447 runs to win Scorecard

Keaton Jennings ended his two-year wait for a Test century as England moved into a formidable position on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Jennings scored a brilliant 146 not out to allow England to declare late in the day on 322-6.

Sri Lanka closed on 15-0 and must bat the final two days for a draw or score a record 462 to win to deny England a first away win since in 13 Tests.

Jennings's century was his first since his ton on debut in 2016.

He batted patiently early on as England lost wickets in the morning session, before attacking after reaching three figures for the first time in 22 innings.

The tourists had lost Rory Burns and Moeen Ali in poor fashion before lunch, with captain Joe Root also falling, but Jennings put on 107 with Ben Stokes, 77 with Jos Buttler and 61 with Ben Foakes.

The late contributions ensured Sri Lanka must make the highest successful run chase in Test history, at a ground where the highest winning chase is just 99.

When the hosts launched their mammoth chase England tried five different bowlers in seven overs before the close, but Sri Lanka's openers safely kept all 10 wickets intact.

It is currently the rainy season in Sri Lanka but so far any forecast rain has stayed away, and if it continues to do so then England look likely to earn their first Test win overseas since 2016.

Jennings returns to form

Just 3.2% of Jennings’ runs came in boundaries, the lowest number in a Test century by an England player since 2006

Jennings has been one of the most criticised England batsmen in recent months as he struggled to repeat the success of his debut century in Mumbai against India in December 2016.

He was dropped from the team in 2017, after one fifty in five matches, before being recalled in June and averaging just 19.20 against Pakistan and India this summer.

That meant his place was under threat for this series but England stuck with the Lancashire player following the retirement of fellow opener Alastair Cook.

In this innings he faced more deliveries of spin than in his 10 matches in England combined, and he looked far more comfortable than he did in the swinging and seaming conditions back home.

He batted sensibly, pushing the ball into open spaces for the majority of his innings and persistently looking to reverse sweep, one of his favoured shots.

Sri Lanka chose not to review an lbw decision just after Jennings passed 50 which replays showed would have been out had they done so, but that was the only chance he gave in the innings, other than a sharp caught and bowled effort when attacking late on.

He was unbeaten on 98 at tea but afterwards safely reached three figures before kicking on to better the 112 he made in Mumbai in conditions which also favoured spin.

Lower order impress again after more early failure

Stokes' fifty was his third this year

England had started the day on 38-0 with both Jennings and Burns at the crease but debutant Burns, who was out for nine in the first innings, did not seem to settle.

He was frantic throughout and then, on 23, he called for a single to mid-on and was run out a yard short by Dimuth Karunaratne's direct hit.

England persisted with Moeen Ali batting at number three and his dismissal was equally poor, chipping his 11th ball to mid-on off Dilruwan Perera for three.

Root was less to blame for his dismissal, caught behind off a good delivery from Rangana Herath for three, but that left England 111-3 at lunch, 250 ahead.

Stokes impressed alongside Jennings after lunch however, and the pair took the game out of Sri Lanka's reach.

At first Stokes was watchful but he then became increasingly aggressive in his 93-ball 62, which included three sixes and four fours, and he was only dismissed when he received a brilliant delivery from Perera which pitched outside leg and hit off stump.

Buttler batted in a similar vein, becoming more aggressive during his 35, and debutant Foakes once again made an impression.

In the first innings he batted calmly for his debut century but on day three showed his ability to attack when the situation requires, scoring 30 not out from 28 balls with three sixes.

The performance did little to answer the questions about the balance of England's team, where they seem to have plenty of middle order batsmen but few scoring runs in the top three.

'I took risks at the right time' - reaction

England opener Keaton Jennings on Sky Sports: "I took risks at the right time - it felt like there was a ball in there that could get you out. It was cat and mouse at times.

"It was made easier batting with people like Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler who can smack it all over the place.

"All you can do is score runs when you get the opportunity. The summer was tough but my performances weren't up to scratch."