Women's T20: Ireland upset Sri Lanka by eight wickets in WT20 warm-up

Ireland's Lara Maritz took three wickets for just one run

Women's T20 warm-up, Antigua Sri Lanka: 85 (18.2 overs): Madushika 31; Maritz 3-1 Ireland: 86-2 (13.2 overs): Shillington 50 Ireland win by eight wickets Scorecard

Ireland continued preparations for the Women's World T20 with an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Antigua.

Sri Lanka looked in control on 66-2 in the 12th over but the world number eight side collapsed to 85 all out.

Australia-born Celeste Raack took her first two wickets for Ireland and teenager Lara Maritz was the pick of the Irish bowlers with three wickets.

Veteran opener Clare Shillington scored an unbeaten half-century to steer her side to a comfortable victory.

In their second warm-up match in the West Indies, Ireland's top order followed up Sunday's six-wicket defeat by Bangladesh with a more disciplined batting performance to compliment their impressive bowling attack.

The opening-over departure of Cecelia Joyce failed to hamper the run chase as Shillington produced a classy 50 off 39 balls to anchor the innings and team captain Laura Delany clinched the victory with a boundary.

Ireland's World T20 group fixtures 11 November Australia Guyana, 20:00 GMT 13 November Pakistan Guyana, 20:00 GMT 15 November India Guyana, 20:00 GMT 17 November New Zealand Guyana, 20:00 GMT

In the opening session, leg-spinner Raack, a newcomer to the squad, took two wickets in her second appearance for Ireland and she also forced the run out of Sri Lanka's top scorer Hasini Madushika.

The late introduction of Maritz was also decisive as the 17-year-old claimed two wickets in her first over and then returned to break the resistance of Oshadhi Ranasinghe in the 19th over.

Aaron Hamilton's side will travel to their base in Guyana on Thursday to finalise preparations for their opening Group B match against Australia on Sunday, 11 November.

Ireland, who are 10th in the T20I world rankings, will be making their third World Cup appearance and will also play New Zealand, India and Pakistan in the round robin phase.