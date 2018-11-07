Record 43 runs scored in an over in New Zealand one-day match

Carter, now 25, is a former New Zealand U19 international

Two batsmen in New Zealand have set a record by scoring 43 runs in an over.

Joe Carter and Brett Hampton were batting for Northern Districts against Central Districts in a domestic one-day match in Hamilton on Wednesday.

South Africa-born fast bowler Willem Ludick bowled eight balls in the over, including two no-balls, conceding six sixes, a four and a single.

The total is a record for 'List A' matches - one-day internationals and recognised domestic limited-over games.

Ludick might have been removed from the attack after only one legitimate delivery because his next two attempts were waist-high full tosses.

But playing conditions in New Zealand allow umpires to "apply understanding and tolerance with regard to over-waist-high full toss deliveries" and officials decided a no-ball was sufficient penalty on both occasions.

Carter and Hampton passed the previous record for a List A over of 39, set by Zimbabwe's Elton Chigumbura for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi against Abahani Ltd in the Dhaka Premier League.

In one-day internationals, South African Herschelle Gibbs scored 36 in an over - with six sixes - against Daan van Bunge of the Netherlands in the 2007 World Cup. In the 20-over format, India's Yuvraj Singh dispatched England's Stuart Broad for six sixes in the 2007 World T20 in Durban.

In a first-class match between Wellington and Canterbury in 1990, occasional bowler Bert Vance conceded 77 in an over in which only one of his first 17 deliveries was legitimate, part of a bizarre attempt to contrive a result on the final day.