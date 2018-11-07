Harry Gurney: Nottinghamshire paceman to play in Big Bash for Melbourne Renegades

Harry Gurney has won 10 one-day caps for England and played in two T20 internationals

Notts paceman Harry Gurney will head to Australia in January to play for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash.

The 32-year-old England one-day and Twenty20 international will play alongside his Notts T20 skipper Dan Christian, under the captaincy of Australia opener Aaron Finch.

"I'm really excited. I can't wait to get going with the Renegades," he said.

"The Big Bash is always played in front of big crowds. I'm looking forward to testing myself in those conditions."

The former Leicestershire left-armer is set to begin his stint on 13 January as a replacement for Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi, who is signed up for the first seven of the Renegades' 14 group matches.

Gurney, who was a key member of the Notts team which won English cricket's T20 Blast for the first time in 2017, has topped 20 wickets in each of the last two domestic campaigns, the only player to have achieved that feat.

A highly effective 'death bowler', he has taken 134 wickets in 11 matches in 10 seasons of T20 cricket, at an economy rate of 7.77.

