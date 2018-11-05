Richard Johnson: Surrey appoint former Middlesex bowler to coaching staff

Richard Johnson retired from first-class cricket in 2007 after taking 528 wickets at an average of 28.58

Surrey have appointed Richard Johnson as assistant coach after the former England bowler was released from his contract at Middlesex.

The 43-year-old has agreed a three-year deal at The Oval and will focus on supporting the club's bowling attack.

Johnson, who played three Tests and 10 one-day internationals in 2003, joined Middlesex's coaching staff in 2010 and had 14 months left on his contract.

"This is an excellent chance to be part of something exciting," he said.

Surrey won the County Championship title by 46 points under head coach Michael Di Venuto in 2018.