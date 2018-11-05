Harry Podmore: Kent seamer extends contract until 2021

Harry Podmore in action for Kent
Harry Podmore helped Kent reach the One-Day Cup final in 2018, which they lost to Hampshire

Kent seamer Harry Podmore has signed a contract extension, and will remain at the county until the end of the 2021 season.

The 24-year-old, who joined the club from Middlesex in April, took 43 wickets at an average of 23.30 as Kent won promotion from Division Two.

"Harry has fitted into the squad brilliantly both on and off the pitch," director of cricket Paul Downton said.

"His capabilities with both bat and ball are there for all to see."

