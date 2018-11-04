Sri Lanka v England: Jonny Bairstow ruled out of first Test in Galle

Jonny Bairstow injured his ankle playing a football match in training

Sri Lanka v England, first Test Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle Dates: 6-10 November Time: 04:30 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary and The Cricket Social programme on the BBC Sport website and app.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday because of his ankle injury.

The 29-year-old twisted his ankle playing football in training during the one-day series, and missed the final two 50-over matches.

England coach Trevor Bayliss said the tourists were undecided if Jos Buttler or Ben Foakes would keep in Galle.

"That decision could impact the rest of the team," Bayliss told BBC Sport.

England used three wicketkeepers in their first red-ball warm-up match, while Buttler and Foakes shared the gloves in the second.

One-day keeper Buttler has made 25 Test appearances and has kept in the longer format before, while Foakes is uncapped.

England undecided on final XI

England have not won a Test series in Sri Lanka since 2001 when they claimed a 2-1 victory.

They have also struggled away from home recently, having not won a Test series abroad since their tour of South Africa in 2015-16.

There have been reports that pace bowler Stuart Broad could be dropped for the first Test to allow England to play an extra spin bowler.

Speaking to BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew, Bayliss said that "anything is a possibility here".

"To win any Test match you've got to take 20 wickets. We've got to decide the best way to do that," the Australian said.

The Test will be England's first since 2006 without Alastair Cook, following the opener's international retirement in September.

Surrey's Rory Burns partnered Keaton Jennings during the warm-up matches, while either off-spinner Moeen Ali or leg-spinner Joe Denly could bat in the top order.

Asked about Moeen, Bayliss said: "He's certainly very much in calculation [to bat three]. There's probably a couple of guys in line there, depending on what combination we go with."

England's tour of Sri Lanka has been disrupted by rain and the opening day of their final warm-up match was washed out on Thursday.

"Any Test team around the world would love to have a minimum of two four day games to prepare for the first Test," Bayliss added.

"The simple fact these days is there's not enough time. Being physically and mentally fresh is just as important."