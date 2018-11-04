Australia v South Africa: Hosts bowled out for 152 in opening one-day international

Australia have lost 17 of their past 19 one-day internationals

First ODI, Optus Stadium, Perth: Australia 152 (38.1 overs): Coulter-Nile 34, Phehlukwayo 3-33 South Africa 153-4 (29.2 overs): De Kock 47, Stoinis 3-16 South Africa won by six wickets Scorecard

Australia lost a record seventh consecutive one-day international as South Africa cruised to victory by six wickets in Perth.

In their first international of the home summer, Australia were reduced to 8-3 and 66-6 before being dismissed for 152 in only 38.1 overs.

Proteas pace bowler Dale Steyn, returning after a lengthy injury lay-off, took 2-18.

The tourists chased down the target with 20.4 overs to spare.

World Cup holders Australia have now lost 17 of their past 19 ODIs.

This was their first home match since the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March.

Bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile was one of just two Australia players to score more than 15 - top-scoring with 34 batting at nine, while South African seamer Andile Phehlukwayo claimed 3-33.

The second game of the three-match series takes place at Adelaide on Friday.

'It makes you want to vomit'

Australia great Shane Warne has criticised Cricket Australia's new "buzz words," saying they are nothing more than "verbal diarrhoea".

Photographs of the team's changing room at the new stadium in Perth, which showed a number of slogans painted on the wall including one saying "elite honesty", were mocked on social media.

Speaking on Fox Sports, Warne said: ""Forget all the words, forget the verbal diarrhoea and all that sort of stuff. That's just rubbish.

"Seriously, it makes you want to vomit. At the end of the day, cricket is a simple game and it's a performance-based game."

The new slogans were introduced following a scathing review into the culture of Australian cricket.