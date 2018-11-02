Cricket Ireland: Tim Murtagh and Laura Delany win Player of the Year awards

Laura Delany will captain Ireland at the ICC Women's World Twenty20

Tim Murtagh has been named the Men's Player of the Year while Laura Delany won the Women's Player of the Year at the annual Cricket Ireland awards.

Murtagh, 37, was the star of Ireland's historic debut Test against Pakistan - taking six wickets in total.

Delany will captain the women's team at the upcoming ICC World Twenty20 after starring in her side's qualifying run.

Waringstown were awarded Club of the Year and Harry Rutherford of Bready was named Volunteer of the Year.

Tim Tector and Leah Paul won the Youth International Player of the Year prizes while Harry Tector and Rebecca Stokell were the Academy Player winners and Isobel Joyce and John Anderson were awarded the Club Players of the Year.

International spin bowler George Dockrell was named the Men's Inter-Provincial Player of the Year while Lara Maritz won the Super 3s Player of the Year.

"For fans of Irish cricket, these are exciting times - more games, greater exposure for our international and domestic structures, and the emergence of new and exciting young talent," said Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.

"Tonight we reflect on one of Irish cricket's biggest years - it has been one of great achievement. Most people would probably mark this down as a very good year in our sport.

"Just consider these highlights alone: the hosting of our inaugural men's Test match, our senior women's team qualifying for the World T20, the staging of two sell-out T20 Internationals against India, hosting the ICC conference for the first time, opening our new high performance centre at the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus, welcoming our first female President and securing over one hundred men's international fixtures over the next four years."

2018 Cricket Ireland Awards

Male Youth International Player of the Year

Tim Tector

Female Youth International Player of the Year

Leah Paul

Groundsman of the Year

Philip McCormick

Volunteer of the Year

Harry Rutherford, Bready Cricket Club

Male Academy Player of the Year

Harry Tector

Female Academy Player of the Year

Rebecca Stokell

Official of the Year

Mary Waldron

Super 3s Player of the Year

Lara Maritz

Male Club Player of the Year

John Anderson

Female Club Player of the Year

Isobel Joyce

Club of the Year

Waringstown CC

Emerging Club of the Year

Adamstown CC

Men's Inter-Provincial Player of the Year

George Dockrell

International Emerging Player of the Year

Una Raymond-Hoey

Women's International Player of the Year

Laura Delany

Men's International Player of the Year

Tim Murtagh

Outstanding Contribution and Service to Irish Cricket, in honour of John Wright

Dr Murray Power

Contribution to Irish Coaching

Stephen Dyer

Cricket Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame Award

Garfield Harrison