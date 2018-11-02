Sri Lanka v England: Ben Stokes, Keaton Jennings impress in final warm-up match

Spinner Jack Leach took 1-29 from his 13 overs on his first appearance of the tour

Tour match, Colombo (day two): England 210-6 (50 overs): Stokes 53, Kumara 3-19 Sri Lanka Board XI 200-7 (50 overs): Asalanka 68, Broad 1-10 Match drawn Scorecard

England finished their preparations for the Test series against Sri Lanka with a draw in their final warm-up match in Colombo.

The tourists batted first against the Sri Lanka Board XI but were reduced to 28-3, with Test hopefuls Joe Denly and Ollie Pope both falling for nought.

However, all-rounder Ben Stokes made 53 from 58 balls and opener Keaton Jennings 45 as England posted 210-6.

Wickets were spread around as the home side made 200-7 in response.

Both sides agreed to bat for 50 overs after the opening day's play was washed out, but only Jennings made a real impression.

Jennings played patiently before retiring out, but uncapped partner Rory Burns was left frustrated after pulling a long hop to square leg for just 19.

Denly's innings lasted just two deliveries and he also struggled with the ball, conceding 43 runs from his five overs of leg spin.

With regular wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow absent with injury, Jos Buttler and Ben Foakes shared the gloves between them.

Sam Curran, who made 48 batting at seven, dismissed opposition captain Lahiru Thirimanne cheaply, while Stuart Broad and Olly Stone took a wicket apiece.

Spinner Jack Leach, appearing in his first match of the tour, took 1-29 from his 13 overs.